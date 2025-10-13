Medical Monday 10/13/25: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen

Hudson Valley Foot Associates Dr. Douglas Tumen

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or send your email to voxpop@wamc.org.

A very popular Medical Monday guest, Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 35 years. He's a graduate of the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine, and a diplomate of the American Board of Podiatric Surgeons. Dr. Tumen is board certified in foot surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Tumen is the author of the Amazon best seller book, Ask the Foot Doctor.

Dr. Tumen is also a marathon runner.