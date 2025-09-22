Medical Monday 9/22/25: Colorectal Surgery with Dr. David Chismark

We welcome Dr. David Chismark, a colon and rectal surgeon at Albany Medical Center. Ray Graf hosts.

Albany Med Dr. David Chismark

Dr. David Chismark uses traditional and minimally invasive procedures to treat benign and malignant disorders of the colon and rectum. These include cancer, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease, rectal bleeding, hemorrhoids, perianal infections/fistula, anal fissure, fecal incontinence, and constipation.

Board certified in colon and rectal surgery and in general surgery, Dr. Chismark completed fellowship training at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Florida and residency training at Albany Medical College. He earned his medical degree from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.