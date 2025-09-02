© 2025
Vox Pop

Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 9/2/25

Published September 2, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

They are two of our most popular guests. Julie Hart and Rich Guthrie are back to answer your birding questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Give us a call at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the New York Breeding Bird Atlas. She has a focus on bird conservation and citizen science.

Vox Pop rich guthrieJulie Hartbirding
