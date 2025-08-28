Science Forum 8/28/25
Is something in the physical world perplexing you? The scientists are back to answer your questions! Ray Graf hosts.
800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
- Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.