Vox Pop

Science Forum 8/28/25

Published August 28, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Is something in the physical world perplexing you? The scientists are back to answer your questions! Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
