Like so many hobbies of old, sports card and comic book collecting saw a major rekindling of interest during the COVID pandemic. Where does the market stand today? Bill Townsend of Electric City Comics and Al Itskov of Al's House of Sports Cards join us once again to answer your questions. Ian Pickus hosts.

