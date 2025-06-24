Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Josh Stiller 6/24/25

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Josh Stiller, coordinator of the DEC's migratory and upland game bird program 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve oversight of the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs for the state, which includes working with regional biologists across the state, facilitating research efforts with university faculty, and collaborating with biologists across North America on management and human-wildlife conflict issues.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Josh Stiller coordinates the statewide migratory and upland game bird program for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Josh’s duties involve not only working with biologists within the state on bird issues, but also biologists from all over North America as migratory birds are a shared resource with other states and other countries.

Josh earned his Master of Science in Wildlife Science and Management at the State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry studying the movements and diets of Common Mergansers on trout streams in Southeastern New York. His professional experience has taken him to the prairie pothole region in North Dakota, to the middle of the Delaware Bay capturing sea ducks in the middle of winter, and all the way to Baffin Island in the Arctic Circle to study Atlantic Brant.