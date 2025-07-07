© 2025
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/7/25: Diabetes and Endocrinology with Dr. Tanya Thompson-Badamosi

Published July 7, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. Tanya Thompson-Badamosi
Dr. Tanya Thompson-Badamosi

We welcome Dr. Tanya Thompson-Badamosi, an endocrinologist with St. Peter’s Diabetes and Endocrine Care.

The number to call is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Thompson-Badamosi specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes mellitus, as well as disorders and diseases of the thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, and pituitary glands.

Dr. Thompson-Badamosi earned her medical degree from St. George’s University in Grenada. In addition to endocrinology, she is also board-certified in diabetes, metabolism, and internal medicine.

