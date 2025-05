Medical Monday 5/19/25: Cardiology with Dr. Benjamin Schaefer

Joining us is cardiologist Dr. Benjamin Schaefer of Nuvance Health. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) and ask your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Schaefer’s clinical interests include cardiovascular imaging, especially valvular heart disease, preventive cardiology and pulmonary hypertension.

Board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. Benjamin Schaefer earned his medical degree in Berlin, Germany. Before settling into a clinical career, he was a member of various basic science laboratories and authored several publications. He remains involved in clinical research.