Medical Monday 5/12/25: Endovascular and neurosurgery With Dr. Alexandra Paul

Joining us to discuss endovascular and neurosurgery is Dr. Alexandra Paul of Albany Med. Ray Graf hosts.

Albany Med Dr. Alexandra Paul

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Paul specializes in endovascular and microsurgical neurosurgery for the treatment of a variety of cerebrovascular diseases including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, carotid stenosis, acute stroke, intracranial stenosis and brain tumors as well as many other neurosurgical diseases.

She is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons as well as the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgeons. Dr. Paul is the author of numerous publications and is the site principal investigator for many clinical trials studying the treatment of stroke and aneurysms including the ENRICH trial, FRED X PAS, and WEB PAS.

Dr. Alexandra Paul was named among the Capital Region Chamber’s 2025 Women of Excellence.