Vox Pop

Medical Monday 6/30/25: Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine with Dr. Michael Ormont

Published June 30, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

We're joined by Dr. Michael Ormont, Director of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, and Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Michael Ormont
Courtesy of Nuvance Health
Dr. Michael Ormont

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.
 
As a general surgeon with close to 30 years of experience, Dr. Michael Ormont changed his career focus to wound care in 2020, allowing him, he said, to develop long-lasting, professional relationships with his patients and have a positive impact on their lives. He joined Nuvance Health in 2023.

Dr. Ormont has extensive experience with all wound types, including arterial, venous, surgical and traumatic wounds. He continues to operate, performing debridement (damaged tissue removal) and wound coverage and closure procedures.

He earned his medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. He completed his residency in general surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., along with additional training at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH. Dr. Ormont is board-certified in general surgery.

