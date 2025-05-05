© 2025
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/5/25: Maternal medicine with Dr. Alexis DiSilvestro

Published May 5, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
We are joined by Dr. Alexis DiSilvestro, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at St. Peter’s Maternal Fetal Medicine. Ray Graf hosts.

May is Preeclampsia Awareness Month. Dr. DiSilvestro will talk about what preeclampsia is, its risk factors, symptoms and treatment.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Alexis DiSilvestro helps care for high-risk pregnancies. Her professional interests include prediction and prevention of preterm birth, fetal diagnosis, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, fetal growth restriction, and multifetal gestations.

Dr. DiSilvestro was previously in practice as a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Roanoke, Virginia, at Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic.

