Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Mike Muthersbaugh 3/25/25

We welcome Jeremy Hurst and Mike Muthersbaugh of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst is Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. His responsibilities involve facilitating the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Previously, Jeremy coordinated NY’s management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. degree from Houghton College and an M.S. degree in Wildlife Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Mike Muthersbaugh is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management Section. He coordinates the statewide upland game bird program, working with biologists and researchers across the state to manage wild turkey, ruffed grouse, propagated ring-necked pheasants, and American woodcock.

Mike grew up in Troy, NY, and after college spent a decade in the Southeast as an ecotour guide and then as a graduate student. Mike studied bats and received a M.S. from Virginia Tech and studied white-tailed deer behavior and predator-prey ecology at Clemson University for his PhD.