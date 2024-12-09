© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pittsfield High School Dean of Students faces federal charges in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/9/24: Interventional Pulmonology with Dr. Nagendra Madisi

Published December 9, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We're joined by Dr. Nagendra Madisi, director of Interventional Pulmonology at Albany Medical Center. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Madisi specializes in minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of pulmonary conditions -- including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancers involving the chest and airways.

He completed an interventional pulmonary fellowship at cooper university hospital in Camden, N.J. he has also completed fellowships in critical care medicine and in pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine, both at Icahn school of medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical MondaypulmonologyAlbany Med
Related Content
Load More