Food Friday: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran 12/27/24

We welcome our friend Amy Halloran for the last Food Friday of 2024. Amy is a flour fanatic. We'll reflect on the year... and talk about grains, flour and baking. Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."