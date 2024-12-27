© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran 12/27/24

Published December 27, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Food Friday logo
WAMC

We welcome our friend Amy Halloran for the last Food Friday of 2024. Amy is a flour fanatic. We'll reflect on the year... and talk about grains, flour and baking. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551, or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

Tags
Vox Pop Food FridayAmy Halloranflour
Related Content
Load More