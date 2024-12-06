Food Friday 12/6/24: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back and so are the holidays! Today Gail will teach us all about Buche de Noel. A lovely sponge cake roll filled with chocolate cream and made to look just like a log.Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Here's the recipe for Buche de Noel.

The recipe for meringue mushrooms.

Chocolate whipped cream.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.