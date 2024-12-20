Food Friday 12/20/24: Cookbooks with Pam Abrams and Chef Annette Tomei

We take a look at some of the best cookbooks of 2024 with Pam Abrams and Annette Tomei. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Anntette and Pam wrote about the Best Cookbooks of 2024 for the Times Union.

Pam Abrams is a food writer and producer of culinary events, including the Culinary Arts @ SPAC, and Cookbook Club, led by Chef Tomei at Franklin Square Market in Saratoga Springs.

Annette Tomei is a chef, food and drinks educator, and culinary travel specialist based in Kingston. She teaches at the CIA.