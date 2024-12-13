© 2024
Vox Pop

Food Friday 12/13/24: Holiday cooking traditions with Jennifer Clair

Published December 13, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
We welcome back Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York. Today we'll talk about the great cooking traditions of Christmas and Hanukkah. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 1-800-348-2551. Or email voxpop@wamc.org.

Jennifer Clair launched Home Cooking New York in 2002. Before that, she was a Recipe Editor for The Wall Street Journal and a Food Editor at Martha Stewart Living, where she developed cookbooks and managed the Cooking & Entertaining department of marthastewart.com. She graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in 1998, after receiving a full James Beard Foundation scholarship.

Jennifer Clair is the author of Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook (2018) based on the school’s most popular cooking class, and the host of the cooking podcast, Kitchen Radio.

