Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/26/24: Ear, Nose and Throat with Dr. Nora Perkins

Published August 26, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

We're joined by Dr. Nora Perkins from Albany ENT and Allergy Services. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Nora Perkins
Albany ENT & Allergy Services
Dr. Nora Perkins MD, MBA, FACS, FAAOA

Dr. Nora Perkins MD, MBA, FACS, FAAOA, provides care for a vast range of ear, nose and throat issues in adult and pediatric patients. Her priority is establishing a collaborative relationship with her patients through active listening, allowing her to best diagnose their problems and provide recommendations tailored to meet their specific needs.

Dr. Perkins has a particular interest in minimally invasive, office-based sinus and nasal procedures that allow patients to return to their normal activities, families and careers quickly and with the least possible downtime. She also has expertise in voice and laryngology treatments, including videostroboscopy and office-based treatments like laryngeal BOTOX®.

