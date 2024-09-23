Medical Monday 9/23/24: Urologic surgery with Dr. Jonah Marshall

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. We welcome Dr. Jonah Marshall of St. Peter’s Health Partners. Dr. Marshall specializes in urologic oncology, nerve-sparing prostate surgery and complex kidney surgery. He focuses both on cancer control and overall quality of life. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Board-certified in urology, Dr. Jonah Marshall started his career as a pioneer in urinary reconstruction. He received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. and completed his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center.