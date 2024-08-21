© 2024
Vox Pop

Massage Therapy with Laura Brown 8/21/24

Published August 21, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
According to the Mayo Clinic, massage therapy can have a great number of physical and mental benefits. We explore this world today with Laura Brown of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage. Call in at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Laura Brown has a Masters in Physical Therapy and is a licensed member of the American Massage Therapy Association. She has over 27 years of experience in physical and massage therapy. Laura's wide range of services are intended to help ease pain and tension and increase range of motion. Capital Region Therapeutic Massage also offers Calmare Pain Therapy.

