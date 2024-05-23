© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Gardening 5/23/24

Published May 23, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Can you dig it? Yes we can! The gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Or you may email the program at VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Tags
Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumFaddegon's NurseryThe Berry PatchWard’s Nursery
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 5/2/24
    We welcome back Alicia Filley, an internationally published health and fitness writer, and founder of The Healthy Hiker, a program that helps hikers regain their health so they can feel confident on the trail and stop worrying about being left behind. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 4/25/24
    Let's dig in the dirt! The gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Stamps and coins 4/24/24
    Bob Scott and David Tripp are back to talk stamps and coins with you. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More