Vox Pop

Stamps and coins 4/24/24

Published April 24, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Bob Scott and David Tripp are back to talk stamps and coins with you. Call with your question at show time. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

