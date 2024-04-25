© 2024
Vox Pop

Gardening 4/25/24

Published April 25, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Let's dig in the dirt! The gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Or you may email the program at "VoxPop@WAMC.org"

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

