Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 5/21/24

Published May 21, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Antique glass in a case
Photo courtesy of Mark Lawson Antiques

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us to answer your questions about your treasures. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at show time, 2pm. 1-800-348-2551. Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

