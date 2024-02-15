© 2024
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 2/15/24

Published February 15, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551 Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

