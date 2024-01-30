Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Jim Farquhar 1/30/24

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Jim Farquhar, Chief of the Bureau of Wildlife in DEC’s Central Office. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve facilitating the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Previously, Jeremy coordinated NY’s management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. degree from Houghton College and an M.S. degree in Wildlife Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Jim Farquhar is the Chief of the Bureau of Wildlife in DEC’s Central Office. His responsibilities involve oversight of a diverse wildlife program which includes management of varied habitats, species assemblages, and human demands of the resource. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Massachusetts (1982) and began his career with DEC in 1983.

Jim worked first, as a Fish and Wildlife Technician working in the freshwater wetlands, endangered species, and fish and wildlife management access programs. Later, as a biologist in Region 6 (western Adirondacks), Jim served as the regional deer biologist and coordinated water bird management. Jim then worked as the Region Wildlife Manager in Region 6 until becoming Bureau Chief.