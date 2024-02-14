Favorite romantic films with Audrey Kupferberg 2/14/24
On Valentine's Day, we welcome back film expert Audrey Kupferberg to talk about her favorite romantic films. Call with your pick. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.
Audrey's Top 10 Favorite Romantic Films
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- Cyrano de Bergerac (all versions)
- Casablanca
- Random Harvest
- Love Actually
- Brief Encounter
- Carol
- Holiday
- Harvey
- Adam’s Rib