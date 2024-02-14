© 2024
Vox Pop

Favorite romantic films with Audrey Kupferberg 2/14/24

Published February 14, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

On Valentine's Day, we welcome back film expert Audrey Kupferberg to talk about her favorite romantic films. Call with your pick. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.

Audrey's Top 10 Favorite Romantic Films

  1. The Best Years of Our Lives
  2. Cyrano de Bergerac (all versions)
  3. Casablanca
  4. Random Harvest
  5. Love Actually
  6. Brief Encounter
  7. Carol
  8. Holiday
  9. Harvey
  10. Adam’s Rib
Audrey Kupferberg
