Uh oh! Your car's "check engine" light just went on. Good thing Gordon Fricke is back to help you figure it out. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Or email your question to VoxPop @WAMC.org.

Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive, an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.