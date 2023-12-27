© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 12/27/23

Published December 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551 Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags
Vox Pop Jean Gagnon
Related Content
  • Tiny galaxy HIPASS J1131–31 peeks out from behind the glare of star TYC 7215-199-1, a Milky Way star positioned between Hubble and the galaxy.
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 11/30/23
    We talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call at show time with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Angelena Ross 11/28/23
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Angelena Ross, a wildlife biologist with New York DEC's Game Management section. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Antiques with Mark Lawson 11/21/23
    Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More