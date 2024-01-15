Medical Monday 1/15/24: Spine and pain medicine with Dr. Niraj Sharma

Courtesy of Cardinal Spine and Pain Medicine Dr. Niraj Sharma

Joining us today is Dr. Niraj Sharma of Cardinal Spine and Pain Medicine in Wappingers Falls, New York. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Sharma is here today to talk about low back pain, neck pain, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, pinched nerves, and other problems, as well as what non-surgical treatment options are available for treatment. The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551.

Dr. Niraj Sharma is a Board Certified physician in Interventional Spine & Pain Medicine, as well as, in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She is Fellowship trained in Interventional Spine and Pain Medicine.

Dr. Sharma became the Chief Resident at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after completing her residency. She has a Fellowship from Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.