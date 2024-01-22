Medical Monday 1/22/24: Dementia with Dr. David Hart

Albany Med Dr. David Hart

Joining us is Dr. David Hart of the Stratton VA Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A board certified neurologist at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, Dr. Hart he sees general neurology and memory patients, with a focus on Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Dr. Hart has practiced in Albany since the early 90’s, both in private practice and academic settings, and over the last 25 yrs has overseen numerous clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease including studies of several recently FDA-approved and -pending treatments which slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease.