Vox Pop

Science Forum 2/8/24

Published February 8, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Science Forum logo
WAMC

Got a science question? We have answers! Our team of experts returns to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskillfor over 20 years
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.

Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. E-mail -VoxPop@wamc.org

