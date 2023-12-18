Medical Monday 12/18/23: Palliative care with Dr. Catherine Adams

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Catherine Adams

Joining us is Dr. Catherine Adams. Dr. Adams is chief of palliative medicine at St. Peter’s Hospital, part of the St. Peter's Health Partners system of care. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

For the past 6 years, Dr. Adams has led a multidisciplinary team at St. Peter's, helping patients and their families manage the symptoms and stress of serious illness. She has a special interest in caring for patients with cancer diagnoses and is a past chair of the Cancer Special Interest Group of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Dr. Adams is a graduate of the Yale Palliative Medicine Fellowship.