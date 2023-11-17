Food Friday 11/17/23: Thanksgiving with Deanna Fox

Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com Deanna in the kitchen

Is your Thanksgiving menu set? Deanna Fox joins us to share some tips, tricks and recipes to make your holiday delicious. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Some questions to ponder before you call:

What is the the most unusual side dish your family loves at Thanksgiving.

What is the one Thanksgiving dessert that you MUST have each year?

A longtime Food Friday favorite,Deanna Fox is the former proprietor of Albany Cooking School and a recovering food journalist whose work appeared in the Times Union, New York Times, Washington Post, Eater and more.

Deanna now works in the communications field but still writes about food on occasion when not scrambling to keep her growing teenage children fed. Her website is www.deannafox.com.

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS



1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon ginger

3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

5 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons pumpkin puree (see note)

1/3 cup plus 4 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon. firmly packed light brown sugar

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and bring a kettle of water to boil.

Combine the heavy cream, cinnamon, allspice, ginger and fresh nutmeg in a small saucepan and bring to a scald over medium-low heat. Do not simmer the cream mixture, but allow to warm until steam appears. Remove from the heat.

Whisk together the egg yolks, vanilla, salt, pumpkin puree, 1/3 cup granulated sugar and the brown sugar together in a large bowl. Slowly add the cream mixture to the egg yolk mixture, whisking to combine. If lumps appear, strain the mixture through a fine sieve.

Divide the mixture evenly in 4 8-ounce ramekins. Set the ramekins in a baking pan and add the boiling water to fill the pan until the water comes halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover the baking pan with foil and bake until the mixture is firm on the edges and slightly wobbly in the centers, about 45 minutes. Remove the ramekins from the baking pan and allow to cool slightly, then refrigerate until completely chilled or up to 3 days.

To serve, sprinkle 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar over the surface of each ramekin of creme brulee. Use a small kitchen torch or place under the broiler to melt the sugar and create a golden brown caramel. Allow to cool slightly or until the melted sugar slightly hardens.

Note: If you do not want to open an entire can of pumpkin puree for this recipe, use one jar of pumpkin puree baby food.

Cranberry Pavlova

Makes 1 large or 4 smaller pavlova

INGREDIENTS



6 eggs whites

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Extract or flavorings of your choice*

Cranberry topping (recipe follows)

Whipped cream



METHOD

Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whisk together the sugar and cornstarch in a mixing bowl (or with a stand or hand mixer). In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg whites to soft peaks, then add half of the sugar mixture. Continue to whisk until firm peaks form, then gently fold in the second half of the sugar and cornstarch mixture. If you are using an extract or flavoring, add it gradually to the egg whites between the additions of sugar and cornstarch.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently scoop the “batter” into a piping bag (fitted with a plain or star piping tip. Pipe the batter into mini rounds or one majestic circular base. (I like to put a couple test dollops on the parchment as well.) Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes for small pavlovas or 30 minutes for one large pavlova, then turn down the heat down to 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 to 90 minutes. (Time will vary based on humidity.) At 60 minutes I usually reach in and pull a tester out, let cool, and see if it is firm and dissolves, or is too chewy in the middle. Chewy means it needs more time in the oven.

Once fully baked, turn off the oven but do not remove the pavlova(s) from the oven. Allow to cool in the oven for at least two hours, though overnight is really best. Rounds can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge until assembly, if not serving immediately from the cooled oven.

To assemble

Place the pavlova(s) on serving platter, then top with cranberry topping, then whipped cream, then decorate with fresh cranberrie. Serve immediately.

*You can make a simple syrup infusion by boiling equal parts water and sugar with a teabag or herbs steeping. Steep your infusion while the syrup warms, and remove the teabag or herbs with tongs as the syrup comes to a boil. Allow to boil until thickened, and let cool before adding to the pavlova mixture. A rosemary infusion with a little honey in the meringue is a really nice twist.



Cranberry Pavlova Topping

INGREDIENTS



2 cup fresh cranberries

1/2 cup confectioners sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoOn cornstarch

METHOD

In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, 1/2 cup confectioners sugar, water and cornstarch. Cook over medium heat until the berries pop, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool before topping pavlovas.