Our guest today is Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. He joins us to talk about a range of issues affecting older adults, including social isolation and resources available to help older adults address them. We’ll also learn about the state’s Master Plan for Aging, which is a roadmap being developed at all levels of state government to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence. Ray Graf hosts.

Listen • 49:45