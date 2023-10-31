© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 10/31/23

Published October 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dan Delurey
Vermont Law School
Dan Delurey

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan has led technology delegations to UN Climate Change Conferences in Copenhagen, Paris and Bonn. He served on the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was named by DOE as Country Expert on Demand Response for work with the International Energy Agency.

Dan Delurey is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. He was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts.

Tags
Vox Pop Dan Delureyclimate change
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Rural garden
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 10/12/23
    The gardeners return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Wesson the dog relaxes at the beach
    Vox Pop
    Pet and Vets 10/11/23
    Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs joins us to tackle your pet questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Science Forum logo
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 10/5/23
    The scientists return to Studio A to take your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More