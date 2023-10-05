Science Forum 10/5/23

The scientists return to Studio A to take your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:



Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.

Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.

Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskillfor over 20 years

Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.

