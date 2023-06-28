© 2023
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 6/28/23

Published June 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
1893 watercolor entitled, "Diving Boys around a Passenger Line"
William Lionel Wyllie, 1893
/
National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London/WikiMedia Commons
"Diving Boys around a Passenger Line"

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551 Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Vox Pop Travel GuidanceJean Gagnon
