© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 5/23/23

Published May 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
A grinning Mark Lawson holds an antique vase and ornamental crab
Courtesy of Mark Lawson Antiques
/
Part of a collection of Pre-Columbian artifacts. The Pre-Columbian works are unusual in that they come with sales receipts and provenance.

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

Tags
Vox Pop antiques
Related Content
  • 1943 "Mercury" dime
    Vox Pop
    Stamps and coins 2/22/23
    Today we talk stamps and coins with Bob Scott and David Tripp. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Monte Ward, New York Giants, baseball card portrait 1888-1889
    Vox Pop
    Comics and cards 1/18/23
    Bill Townsend of Electric City Comics and Al Itskov of Al's House of Sports Cards, both in Schenectady, New York, join Vox Pop to discuss comics and sports cards. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Early Saratoga Gambling chips, part of a large group of items from the collection of the late, foremost collector of Saratoga Springs memorabilia, James Dorsey
    Vox Pop
    Antiques with Mark Lawson 3/28/23
    Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More