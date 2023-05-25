© 2023
After four decades leading WAMC, President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock retires
Gardening 5/25/23

Published May 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Irrigation of crops at The Berry Patch, in an attempt to save them from an expected hard freeze.
Dale-Ila Riggs, The Berry Patch
Irrigation of crops at The Berry Patch, in an attempt to save them from an expected hard freeze.

The gardening gang is back at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

