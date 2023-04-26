© 2023
Real Estate with Renata Lewis 4/26/23

Published April 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Billboard for the sale of subdivision real estate lots, Miami Beach, 1922
State Library and Archives of Florida
/
Wikimedia Commons
Billboard for the sale of subdivision real estate lots, Miami Beach, 1922

Interest rates are up as the economy deals with inflationary pressures. How is the home market holding up? Today we discuss real estate with Renata Lewis. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Renata Lewis is with Keller Williams Capital District and also leads the Renata V. Lewis Team. She is a go-to source for real estate industry insight and advice.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

