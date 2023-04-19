© 2023
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 4/19/23

Published April 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Kepler's 1627 world map
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Kepler's 1627 world map

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551, or e-mail VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

