Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 3/28/23

Published March 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Early Saratoga Gambling chips, part of a large group of items from the collection of the late, foremost collector of Saratoga Springs memorabilia, James Dorsey
Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

Related Content
  • Science Forum logo, featuring the periodic table of elements
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 3/9/23
    The scientists are back to field your inquiries! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Engine number 7 of the German American Lumber Company at Millview, Florida in 1915
    Vox Pop
    Trains 3/8/23
    The Albany Train Show returns to the Albany Polish Community Center on Saturday, March 18. With that in mind, we welcome back Jeff Stedge, John Basile and Doug Bafaro. Whether you want to talk about model railroads or the real thing, this show is right on track! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Bluebird on a fence post
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 3/7/23
    It's another high flying edition of the Vox Pop birding show! We welcome back Rich Guthrie to take your calls. Call at 2pm - 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
