Vox Pop

Science Forum 3/9/23

Published March 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Science Forum logo, featuring the periodic table of elements
WAMC
/

The scientists are back to field your inquiries! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

