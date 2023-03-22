© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 3/22/23

Published March 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Everyday, invisible plumes of water vapor circulate through the atmosphere, and when conditions are right, they form clouds and precipitation. To see these plumes, scientists rely on satellite sensors with spectral bands capable of detecting this airborne moisture. This map plots the average total precipitable water in the atmosphere -- a measurement of how much moisture could theoretically precipitate given the right conditions. Notice the bands of moisture along the equatorial regions, which is where most moisture evaporates from the ocean into the air. Also visible are the so-called “atmospheric rivers” that transport moisture from the equatorial regions into the upper latitudes.
NOAA.GOV
/
World moisture map

Spring has sprung! It's a great time to talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
/
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

Tags
Vox Pop weatherJill Szwed
Related Content
  • A view of Earth as seen from EPIC, the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera.
    Vox Pop
    Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 2/21/23
    Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • the_science_forum_collage.png
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 2/9/23
    The scientists are back to field your inquiries! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Snow covers an upstate NY road in the winter of 2019-2020
    Vox Pop
    Weather with Jill Szwed 12/21/22
    Winter is here! It's time to talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More