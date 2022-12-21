© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WOSR, 91.7 FM, Middletown, will be on low power periodically over the next two days due to tower work.
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 12/21/22

Published December 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Snow covers an upstate NY road in the winter of 2019-2020
WAMC
/

Winter is here! It's time to talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
/
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

Tags
Vox Pop weatherJill Szwed
Related Content
  • Science Forum logo, featuring the periodic table of elements
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 12/8/22
    It's a full house today. We welcome FIVE smart people to answer all your scientific questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Kepler's 1627 world map
    Vox Pop
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 12/7/22
    We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Cardinal on a pine branch.
    Vox Pop
    Birding 12/6/22
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More