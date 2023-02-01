© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 2/1/23

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Titanic arriving at Cobh (Ireland), 11 April, 1912
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Titanic arriving at Cobh (Ireland), 11 April, 1912

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags
Vox Pop travelJean Gagnon
Related Content
  • Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois
    Vox Pop
    Genealogy with Tracy Skrabut 1/24/23
    Genealogist Tracy Skrabut joins us to help you find answers to your family history questions. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • An image from a set of 8 extra-illustrated volumes of A tour in Wales by Thomas Pennant (1726-1798) that chronicle the three journeys he made through Wales between 1773 and 1776. These volumes are unique because they were compiled for Pennant's own library at Downing. This edition was produced in 1781. The volumes include a number of original drawings by Moses Griffiths, Ingleby and other well known artists of the period.
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Mandy Watson and Matt Palumbo 1/17/23
    Today we talk about wildlife that you might find in your own backyard. We welcome back Mandy Watson, coordinator of the Furbearer and Small Game Mammal programs for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Matt Palumbo from the Avian Unit of the DEC’s Wildlife Diversity Section They'll take your calls 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Monte Ward, New York Giants, baseball card portrait 1888-1889
    Vox Pop
    Comics and cards 1/18/23
    Bill Townsend of Electric City Comics and Al Itskov of Al's House of Sports Cards, both in Schenectady, New York, join Vox Pop to discuss comics and sports cards. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More