Vox Pop

Genealogy with Tracy Skrabut 1/24/23

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois
Public Domain / Archives Nationales
/
Wikimedia Commons
Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois

Genealogist Tracy Skrabut joins us to help you find answers to your family history questions. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

The National Archive's Start Your Genealogy Research page.

Tracy Skrabut
Courtesy of Tracy Skrabut
/
Tracy Skrabut

Tracy S. Skrabut is an Archives Technician working at the National Archives at Boston. Tracy holds a BA in Art from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, where her areas of study were in the visual arts of glass and metal sculpture, and the Hindi, Buddhist, and Islamic art history of S and SE Asia. She holds an MA in Museum Studies from The Johns Hopkins University, where her areas of interest were in museum ethics, material culture, and accessibility. She also holds a MLIS, from Kent State University with a specialty in Archives and Special Collections Librarianship.

An avid historian, in her work at NARA, her primary areas of focus are in genealogy, and the historical records of the US Coast Guard and US Customs Service. Her most current projects are focused on the identification of significant cases files related to LGBTQIA+, POC, Gender, and Civil Rights in Boston's holdings.

