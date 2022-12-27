© 2022
Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 12/27/22

Published December 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
One of a consignment of works that Mark received of an iconic American artist, Peter Max.
Mark Lawson

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

