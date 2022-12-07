© 2022
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 12/7/22

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Kepler's 1627 world map
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Kepler's 1627 world map

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

